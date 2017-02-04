Police Seek Witnesses To Crash

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a car and cyclist collided down the The Grange.

Officers say the silver Mercedes was exiting Lucas House when the crash happened at 7.45pm on Wednesday the 14th of December.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and in particular the driver of a vehicle, who may have stopped and allowed the Mercedes to exit.

If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111