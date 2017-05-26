‘Policing Is A Fantastic Career’

Anyone who has never ever considered a career in policing is being encouraged to do so.

From bomb disposal to search and rescue teams, there are a variety of ways any budding recruits can get involved.

In recent months there have been a number of special open days, try to and encourage more of us to join Guernsey Police.

In this Day In The Life series, we’ve seen in particular how officers have a big role in the island community – carrying out jobs you wouldn’t expect them to do.

PC Asa Flatres says he loves being a police officer. He believes his decision to change career seven years ago was the right one:

“I absolutely love this job – and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I started off working in insurance and the thought of working at a desk lost its appeal to me quite quickly.

However, in this job I get to drive around and meet new people, making a big difference in island life.”

You can have a listen to this special report from Island FM’s Jonny Freeman below:

