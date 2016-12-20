Aurigny Review After 3 Young People Stranded

Unaccompanied minors might by stopped from flying with Aurigny in the future after three children were stranded in Southampton.

The airline may review its policy following the incident and wants to remind us of the current arrangements that can be made. As it stands, the unaccompanied minors policy is free for under 12s on flights to and from Alderney. In the worst scenario where a flight gets cancelled, Aurigny will step in and look after the passengers. However, children aged between 12 and 16 will be treated as adults unless £39 is paid by the parents to cover staffing costs.

On Friday, three young people who were heading back to Alderney were stranded after their flight was cancelled.

Their parents say they weren’t kept informed, but a statement from Aurigny suggests they weren’t booked as unacommpanied minors so were treated as adult passengers.

The airline also says in the statement that some airlines refuse to accept unaccompanied young people and that following the incident on Friday Aurigny may review its policy.