Politician Raises Pavement Surfing Concerns

A local politician is determined to find out how often pavement surfing is stopped by Guernsey Police.

Deputy Peter Roffey has written an open letter to the President of the Committee for Home Affairs.

It follows the issue being raised in the States last week.

Deputy Roffey has told Deputy Mary Lowe he thinks a lack of statistics is worrying and that he thinks the law should be either liberalised or better enforced.

You can read Deputy Roffey’s letter in full below:

Dear Deputy Lowe,

You will recall that last week in the States I asked you what enforcement action had been taken by Guernsey police over motorists driving on pavements. In your answer you stated that 207 fixed penalty notices had been issued during 2016 for cars being on pavements. In a supplementary question I asked you to provide States Members with a break down showing how many times enforcement action had been taken against motorists actually driving along pavements – as opposed to parking on them.

Normally I would have waited at least a week before chasing this up but I notice that in today’s Press Sergeant Tom Marshall states such a break down is not available. However he points out that most of these must have involved driving on pavements as you have to drive onto a pavement in order to park on it. As a statement of the blindingly obvious this was a classic but as a way of answering the very clear meaning of my question it was worse than useless.

To be honest I am starting to come to the conclusion that there were zero occasions in 2016 on which enforcement action was taken against motorists for driving on pavements [as commonly understood] in a way which contravenes the local law. This despite all of us surely having seen numerous occasions when this has happened. I would be fascinated to know if my conclusion is correct. I realise you may not have formal statistics on this matter but I’m sure the police force will recall clearly any rare occasions where they did take enforcement action against motorists actually driving along pavements so please could you enquire how many of these occasions they recall.

What is the point of this enquiry? I suppose a feeling that laws which are patently being broken but not being enforced bring the whole legislative framework of the island into disrepute. With this in mind I think the law on driving on pavements either needs to be enforced or else liberalised. In the mean time I await with keen interest for any information which you can provide States Members with over the number of enforcement actions taken for motorists actually driving on pavements – as the layman would understand that term.

Many thanks in advance for your assistance in this matter.

Regards

Deputy Peter Roffey

