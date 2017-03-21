Politician Remembers Time With Martin McGuinness

Guernsey’s External Affairs Minister says his conversations with Martin McGuinness ‘surprised him’.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq has been reflecting on his time with the former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister for national talks, who’s passed away at the age of 66.

Sad to hear of the death of a man whom I got to know thro @BICSecretariat – an unexpected friend who talked about Jesus & reconciliation https://t.co/jNByY2F9fL — Jonathan Le Tocq (@letocq) March 21, 2017

The ex IRA frontman had been suffering from a short illness – and had stepped away from the political limelight when resigned from his position in January, following a scandal in his country surrounding a botched energy scheme.

The two politicians first met at a British Irish Council summit, where they would go on to meet regularly as the jurisdictions discussed a variety of important topics.

Deputy Le Tocq says his first conversation with Mr McGuinness surprised him, as they both came from very different religious backgrounds:

“I was honest to say to him first of all that ‘I’d never thought I’d be sitting next to a terrorist’, but he took that well as he had a good sense of humour and a strong faith.

I came from a Protestant Evangelical background and he came from a Catholic background. I remember fairly on saying to him that I grew up at a time where not many Catholics could be trusted – but that changed.”