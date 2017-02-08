Politicians To Fight Waste Amendments

The two politicians leading Guernsey’s proposed waste strategy plan to fight any efforts to amend it.

Four amendments have already been lodged before next week’s debate – which could see the States look again for an on-island waste solution, or cut recycling targets.

The President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, Deputy Barry Brehaut, says the strategy has already been agreed by the States, following extensive public consultation:

“The strategy that has been agreed by the States followed extensive public consultation. Islanders made it clear they want waste dealt with responsibly and sustainably. Some of the amendments would fundamentally alter that aspect of the strategy. Also, you cannot simply take out major elements without having a significant effect elsewhere. If we don’t recycle waste, it doesn’t just disappear. We still have to deal with it.

So it is wrong to suggest all the costs associated with kerbside recycling and food waste treatment can be saved by removing those elements. The difference will be more marginal, but the wider impact in terms of access to export markets could be far more significant.

One amendment also wants us to look again at an on-island solution longer-term. What we are implementing is the most effective on-island solution. That is to minimise our waste here as best we can, and then export what is left to take advantage of the efficiency and economies of scale that only an off-island energy recovery facility can provide.

]I recognise some people feel strongly that the disposal element, which is one aspect of the strategy, should be dealt with locally. That view was not shared by the majority of islanders when the States carried out extensive public consultation in developing the current strategy.

We have to consider all the options, and identify what is the best for the island, and our particular circumstances. That is something we will be going through again, in the not too distant future, so the amendment is unnecessary. Within our mandate we have a duty to do that, however it is work for the future, not now.”

Deputy Charles Parkinson, who heads up the States’ Trading Supervisory Board, says failure now will be very costly:

“The implementation team is delivering the strategy the States has agreed. That has to be our priority, because Mont Cuet will effectively be full around the middle of next year. We need to have new facilities in place before then, the timescale for that is very short, and the consequences of failure very costly.

We have been through a number of tendering processes on the basis of what the States has agreed. The planned new transfer station at Longue Hougue has been designed. It has been through a full Environmental Impact Assessment, we have planning permission, and we have a local construction company ready to start on site within weeks.

Subject to P&R approving the business cases, we are now at the stage of agreeing contracts for various facilities and services required. To try and change the plans at this late stage has significant risks.

Three amendments would involve significant additional work when all our efforts have to be focused on implementing the strategy already approved. We simply do not have the resources to do that work in the time frames suggested, and deliver new facilities and services before Mont Cuet is full.

In addition, if there is a prospect of changing the approach to recycling, that has an impact on the facilities and services we have tendered for. We will have to revisit those, which inevitably means delay. We also need to look at the wider impact that changing the nature of the waste we propose to export could have on the strategy as a whole.”