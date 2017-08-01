Poll Supporting Mental Health Services

Research into our attitudes to mental health is being undertaken by a local charity.

Guernsey Mind has launched its new survey this week – all the information gathered will be used to shape the service in the future.

The research will be conducted over a two-month period and some people will be asked to complete the survey through face-to-face interviews and an online portal.

The information gained from this research will provide a benchmark against which Mind can track the island’s attitude towards mental health and wellbeing.

This information will also help to shape the focus of Mind’s future prevention and support programmes, leading to a sustainable plan for the charity’s long-term future.

Executive Director, Emily Litten, says the questions come from the UK and there’s a good reason for that:

“Guernsey is a beautiful and peaceful place to live but, as recent reports have shown, we are increasingly struggling with our mental health.

Good mental health starts with a culture and community that supports positive wellbeing, and this survey will help us to find out what people in Guernsey think about mental health and what they want Guernsey Mind to do in the future.

We are delighted to be working with Deloitte on this survey; their support is vital in helping us to access professional services and resources which would otherwise be out of our reach.”

The survey will be distributed this week through the post, or alternatively, you can fill it online.