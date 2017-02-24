Pool Project Needs Donations

The people behind Alderney’s new gym need more funds to complete the swimming pool.

Earlier this week we told you good progress is being made to finish the work to provide a centre for people living on the island to use all year round.

However, Trustee, Jane Aireton, says the project requires an extra £250,000 to make sure the facilites are of a high standard.

She is hoping they will get help as soon as possible:

“We’re using paid consultants to make sure we have everything to the highest level. This has incurred high costs, so we need to fundraise very rapidly.”

You can find more details on the ongoing project here.