Pools Incident Investigation Continues

Officials are continuing to investigate a freak wave incident, which left 5 teens injured at the Bathing Pools on Saturday.

Condor Ferries says it is still looking into whether one of its ships affected sea conditions in the area.

Five people had to be taken to A&E after the strong current washed them up against rocks at the pools, which are near to St Peter Port Harbour.

Since the incident, many have taken to social media to raise concerns about the conditions in the area.

In its latest update, Condor says it’s enquiries are ongoing, as staff are analysing systems and charts. We’re told they’ll share on any data they have with Guernsey Harbours, when ready to do so.

CONDOR FERRIES STATEMENT

“The investigation into the reported incident by La Vallette bathing pools on Saturday afternoon is progressing well despite the complex circumstances in relation to ship movements in the area at the time in question.

The work required is very detailed and comprehensive including analysing the ships’ onboard data systems and charts. We are liaising closely with Guernsey’s Harbour Master and will submit our report to them in line with usual procedures.”