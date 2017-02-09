Poor Decisions Blamed For Aurigny Ice Incident

A build up of ice on an Aurigny flight to Manchester could have been avoided.

A report from the UK’s Air Accident Investigations Branch says the crew should have de-iced the plane before setting off.

The flight from Guernsey in March last year had to divert to East Midlands.

Investigators say that happened because of ‘poor-decision making’, which could have put the 31 passengers at risk.

No ice was on the aircraft when it landed, but tests found the horizontal tailplane and elevator were affected by the freezing conditions.

The captain left his role shortly after the incident – and now the AAIB’s asked Aurigny to put on more training sessions for staff, to make sure they’re fully prepared for colder weather.

In response, Aurigny’s confirmed it is providing more guidance on its clear and stringent procedures.

Flight Operations Director, Nigel Moll, said:

“As the report suggests, the incident was perceived to be the result of poor decision-making, in that the captain elected not to have the aircraft inspected by de-icing ground staff to effectively determine whether de-icing was appropriate or not.

We have clear procedures and training in place relating to the need to de-ice an aircraft prior to departure, and our expectation, in these weather conditions, would be for the aircraft to be inspected and, most likely, de-iced. However, in this case, the captain, who had many years of prior experience with other airlines, exercised his own judgement.

The co-pilot, who was relatively inexperienced and therefore reliant on the judgement of the captain, received further guidance and support before continuing with his duties. However, the captain left the company shortly after this incident.”

Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said:

“Safety is always of paramount importance to us, and in all circumstances, remains our absolute priority. Immediately after the incident we took steps to enhance our winter awareness training. We are always looking at any further steps we can take in our ongoing commitment to safety across our network.”

You can read the full report here.