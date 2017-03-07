Population Changes ‘Should Benefit Employers’

The Chairman of the Employment and Population Advisory Panel says ‘hiring locally’ is still preferred, following the news of Guernsey’s new employment permits.

240 jobs described as ‘essential’ have been assigned new licenses in the new population management system – with 100 jobs classed as needing long-term employment permits which could lead to permanent residency.

Peter Gillson believes the new arrangements will help both parties. However he says the focus of these kind of systems will remain the same:

“The employer will know that if they make an in premit application, they will know that the licence will pretty much be guaranteed. This will give them certainty.

The principle is still that we want businesses to train people and recruit locally, so that still remains central.”

For more information on the changes, which come into effect next month, visit the States of Guernsey’s website.