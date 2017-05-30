More Population Concerns Raised

More concerns have been raised surrounding Guernsey’s new population laws.

Zita Ferreira says she and her friends feel like they may have to leave, despite having been in the island for many years.

She says the new laws mean they can’t afford to live here, without some change:

“What concerns me is they are looking at the people coming into the island, but they are not thinking about the people who have been for a long time – say 15 to 20 years.

We are still having to pay for open market housing, which is proving extremely expensive.”

Zita has told us the rules mean many have to work long hours just to afford the basic costs:

“There are lot of us that to have to work a number of jobs to be able to pay for open market housing. We have to work long hours and I know some friends of mine who have kids, where one of them has to work during the night and the other during the day.”

We have approached the States of Guernsey for a response.