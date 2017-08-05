Population & Employment Stats Published

5th August 2017
Guernsey

Guernsey

New stats show Guernsey’s working age population reduced during 2016.

The latest States report shows overall growth also slowed, as Matthew Leach reports:

 

We can see that Guernsey’s population grew by 105 people last year; however, there was a decrease in the working population.

During the year ending 30th September 2016, 144 fewer people were of working age. In the same time period there was a 1.7% rise in people aged 65 to 84.

The overall levels show a natural increase of 112 and a drop in net migration of -7.

You can read more information from the States report here.

Share this story: