Population & Employment Stats Published

New stats show Guernsey’s working age population reduced during 2016.

The latest States report shows overall growth also slowed, as Matthew Leach reports:

We can see that Guernsey’s population grew by 105 people last year; however, there was a decrease in the working population.

During the year ending 30th September 2016, 144 fewer people were of working age. In the same time period there was a 1.7% rise in people aged 65 to 84.

The overall levels show a natural increase of 112 and a drop in net migration of -7.

