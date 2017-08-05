Population & Employment Stats Published
5th August 2017
New stats show Guernsey’s working age population reduced during 2016.
The latest States report shows overall growth also slowed, as Matthew Leach reports:
We can see that Guernsey’s population grew by 105 people last year; however, there was a decrease in the working population.
During the year ending 30th September 2016, 144 fewer people were of working age. In the same time period there was a 1.7% rise in people aged 65 to 84.
The overall levels show a natural increase of 112 and a drop in net migration of -7.