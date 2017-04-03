Population Laws Come Into Effect

Guernsey’s new population laws come into force today.

After months of debate and despite numerous concerns from local businesses, deputies backed the laws last week.

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe, says that decision was right – and she’s looking forward to seeing what happens next:

“The previous Housing Control laws were just not fit for purpose. The new policy will probably face amendments in the future, but the changes are a lot better than what we’ve had to deal with previously.”

Long term guest workers could benefit from new ‘grandfather rights’ under Guernsey’s new policy.

The Administrator of Population Management wants to encourage anyone who may be affected to check out the new laws and what it means for them.

Esther Ingrouille says it won’t lead to an influx of guest workers suddenly able to live in the island for good – but it will really benefit some loyal workers:

“This is affecting short-term licence holders who are either in the island at the moment or people who are on their three month break from the island, expecting to come back to work here again.

People who have been in the island for five years were entitled to get special ‘grandfather rights’. As a result of what happened in the States, the changes mean the rules can now apply to those who’ve lived here for 45 months – so that’s people who worked here for five seasons.”

For more information on where you stand, head to the States of Guernsey’s website.