Population Office Facing Backlog

It’s not known when the current housing application backlog will be cleared.

The Population Management Office is working hard to clear it, following the implementation of Guernsey’s new population law.

Although the new legislation was officially put into law last month, there are still 671 outstanding applications under the old law.

Since then, an additional 813 requests have been made. The increased workload means up to five temporary staff could be hired to help out.

Administrator of Population Management, Esther Ingrouille, says processing applications properly is the priority:

“We’re working as hard as we can. It is difficult to be precise about these things because we really want to take our time and do these applications properly.

We want to make sure that people get the right outcome and the right document from the process, so there is quite a complex mapping process we have to do.”

Despite some problems, Esther says the implementation is largely going relatively smoothly:

“It is falling into place. We introduced a new IT system as well to support the law and as you can imagine, no system is not without any glitches when you first go live.

The good news is that we’ve used a local company to provide the IT for that, the developers have worked very closely with us.”