Population Remains Mainly Guernsey Born

Guernsey’s population remains predominantly Guernsey born.

The latest Facts and Figures have been released by the States.

The latest study shows 52% of all those living in the island last year were born locally.

The next biggest group were those born in the UK and Ireland who made up just under a quarter of the population.

The figures also show the States are unaware of where 14% of those living in the island were born, making that percentage the third highest in the table overall.

