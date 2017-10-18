Population Remains Mainly Guernsey Born

18th October 2017

Guernsey’s population remains predominantly Guernsey born.

The latest Facts and Figures have been released by the States.

The latest study shows 52% of all those living in the island last year were born locally.

The next biggest group were those born in the UK and Ireland who made up just under a quarter of the population.

The figures also show the States are unaware of where 14% of those living in the island were born, making that percentage the third highest in the table overall.

You can look at the figures in full in the table below.

(Credit: States of Guernsey)

(Credit: States of Guernsey)

You can read the States’ full Facts and Figures booklet here. 

