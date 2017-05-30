Positive Response To Fire Safety Campaign

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service has had an excellent response to its latest safety scheme.

Crews here have handed out hundreds of detectors to alert us to smoke and carbon monoxide in our homes.

Head of Fire Safety, Martin Lucas, says the numbers speak well for themselves:

“The take-up seen locally since the launch of the 2017 campaign is fantastic. It has totally surpassed my expectations. I am extremely proud of my Fire Safety Team and Operational Crews, who have all shown how dedicated and committed they are to making our island a safer place to live.

We’ve completed 77 home fire safety risk assessments, installed 100 new Aico smoke detectors and 54 new Aico Carbon Monoxide detectors. Three specialist hard of hearing smoke alarm kits have also been installed in local houses.”

The initiative is ongoing and free home fire safety checks are available for anyone who requires one.

Free alarms and detectors are being offered to the most high risk and vulnerable members of the community. To request a free consultation, please contact the Fire Safety Department, either in writing, by calling 724491 or via email at firesafety@gov.gg.