Possible Peacehaven Residential Development

A new residential development has been proposed at Peacehaven, Rue de L’Eglise, St Martin. It would consist of two homes.

As per section LC2 of the Island Development Plan, since the site is larger than 0.125 hectares a Draft Development Framework has been drawn up. The site is approximately 0.25 hectares.

The framework provides guidance on how policies within the IDP should affect the site and gives the public a chance to have their say on any developments that may or may not affect them.

We’re now being invited to have our say on the plans over the next four weeks. The deadline for comments is the 23rd August and you can check out the plans in detail here. Alternatively you can request copies of the framework from the Planning Service Reception at Sir Charles Frossard House.

You’ll need to send your comments and contributions via email: planning@gov.gg