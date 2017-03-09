Possible Population Changes For Sark & Alderney

Guernsey’s new population management system will be changed if its needs be, to help people in Sark and Alderney.

Questions have been raised about how people born in the islands will be affected when Guernsey changes its rules.

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe says each island has different challenges.

During yesterday’s States meeting, the Vale politician mentioned discussions on Alderney’s situation are ongoing:

“The Committee hasn’t recently proposed a policy to Alderney’s Policy and Finance Committee, which would enable young adults there who meet certain criteria to relocate to Guernsey, for further training or employment.”

Deputy Mary Lowe says her Committee is also asking people in the island what they want, before they make any changes at all:

“If the discussions have not concluded by the 3rd April, this unlikely to create issues as the current policy is used infrequently. It is however used more at the end of an academic year, when young people are planning their next steps, which by that time the policy will be in place.”