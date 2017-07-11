Potential Hornet Sighting In Sark

An Asian Hornet may have been found in Sark.

It was spotted over the weekend but hasn’t been positively identified yet.

A year ago one was found in Alderney and more recently two nests have been destroyed.

The Asian Hornet is smaller than more common hornets and poses a significant threat to honey bees and other important pollinators.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen an Asian Hornet is asked to read the Asian Hornet ID sheet on the National Bee Unit’s website.

If you think you have seen an Asian hornet, then you should report it via email to alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk and linda.mccutcheon@gov.gg.