Pound Note To Be Scrapped

Guernsey’s pound notes are to be scrapped.

The decision has been made following the introduction of new 12 sided pound coins in the UK.

The States treasury has announced the decision to move to pound coins only to make things easier for visitors to the island.

We were only recently told that Guernsey’s pound coins would be discontinued because so few enter circulation that it’s not worth producing them.

But now, the decision has been made to scrap our iconic green pound notes because they are too costly to produce.

Instead, the island’s treasury says the UK’s new 12 sided pound coin will enter circulation here shortly and that will be followed by the withdrawal of the pound note.