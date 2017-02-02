Poverty Action Needed Soon

The Guernsey Community Foundation has responded to the recently released statistics on poverty in Guernsey. The Guernsey Indicators of Poverty Report was released earlier this week – you can read our full write up here.

The figures released showed that the top 10% of earners in Guernsey take home twelve times more money than the bottom 10% of earners. It also highlighted that 22% of properties live under the poverty line.

The Chief Executive of the Foundation told us that having the figures now available is good news, but the stats shouldn’t surprise us. Dave Chilton says the next step is action.

He says the problems are severe and the response should be immediate.

‘We believe that there are some fairly good social welfare reforms planned, to come in in 2018 and there has been an indication by the states that they could be delayed until 2019. We think they should be implemented as soon as possible’.