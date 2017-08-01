Powerboat Championships Cancelled

A global sporting event, due to be held in Guernsey, has reportedly been cancelled.

The Powerboat World Championships had been penciled in to take place next month, with boats from across the world set to compete in the island.

Potential entrants had a deadline of midnight last night to register their interest in taking part in the sporting event.

However, we’re told a lack of UK competitors has led the organisers to announce that racing can’t now go ahead as planned.

The committee in charge say they’re disappointed, but they have thanked the volunteers who’ve helped with the organisation and preparations in recent weeks and months.