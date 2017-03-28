PPBF Burrows Dedicated To Aggie’s Memory

The Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation has dedicated their new home in Southampton to the memory of a very special local girl. Aggie Nicolle sadly passed away last year after a long battle with neuroblastoma. She was diagnosed in 2014 and her family used the Foundation’s flat in the UK during some of the time afterwards. The new building will now be called ‘Aggie’s Burrow’.

The Foundation raised £150,000 to buy Aggie’s Burrow during the ‘Buy-A-Brick’ campaign. The house is used by families with premature babies as a base and supportive centre.

Aggie’s mother, Emma, says her legacy will now live on through the charity helping others:

‘The PPBF is a charity very close to our hearts. The work that they do is fantastic and we are so touched that they have chosen to dedicate The Burrow to Aggie’s memory. We hope that in future more people will benefit from the charity’s generosity and Aggie’s legacy will offer other local families some comfort during a seemingly unmanageable time.’



In February, Aggie’s former classmates raised £3,400 for the Foundation during a charity bike ride. The money raised was also used to build a commemorative garden at Vauvert Primary School.

Jo Priaulx, Founder of the Foundation, released this statement:

‘We are so proud that, together, we are realising our dream of creating a place for local families to seek comfort during such a difficult time. Choosing the name was one of the easier tasks as Aggie’s family are long-standing friends of PPBF and, knowing how much they have been through, we wanted to create a legacy that would bring positivity to her story. We’re so excited to be launching the next stage of Aggie’s Burrow and thank everyone who’s been involved so far in getting things off the ground.’

Aggie’s Burrow continues to be developed into a comforting place for families. If you’d like to help support the project, please email jade@black-vanilla.gg.