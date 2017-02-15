P&R Engagement Summary Published

The States of Guernsey needs to set up clear priorities. This was decided during the second phase of the Policy & Resources Plan.

The phase two engagement summary has now been published. It highlights feedback from the community during public drop-ins and stakeholder workshops.

P&R and the public focused on key topics, including; securing air and sea links and ensuring we have a fit for purpose infrastructure and education system. Twenty six businesses and community groups took part and issued a series of main messages for our government.

It was suggested that the States not try to do everything… prioritisation is very important. It was advised to do things differently and perhaps look at different ways of working. The States were told that the community would like to work closer with it, so it should work on true partnerships.

Engagement from the public was highlighted as important, as the community obviously wants the government to succeed and also wants it to be innovative. Calculated risks are ok.

P&R Committee member, Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, released this statement:

‘In order for the Policy & Resources Plan to have maximum impact on islanders’ lives, it is vital that the States of Guernsey effectively prioritises what we want to achieve. It is inevitable that we will not be able to do everything, but by working with community groups and businesses we can ensure that all voices are heard by committees as each develops its programme of work’.

This will all roll into P&R’s 20 year vision for the island. A consolidated plan will be brought before the States for debate in June this year. You can read the full summary report here.