P&R Unable To Prove Deputies Comments

Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Committee says it has no powers to take action against any States member who may act outside of the government’s ‘shared values’.

It’s after the Committee confirmed it can’t prove what happened after one deputy claimed he was discriminated against.

Deputy Marc Leadbeater told the States, during a debate in January, that he had been discouraged from standing for his own vacant seat on the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, by a ‘senior politician’ who raised concerns over his family commitments. Island FM was told these comments referred to his teenage son who has special needs.

Two letters of complaint were sent to Policy & Resources from third parties. The Committee says it has looked into the matter – but says it hasn’t been able to establish exactly what happened.

In a statement P&R says if the claims are true, it is entirely inconsistent with the States of Guernsey’s shared aspirations and values, but the Committee has no mandated powers to take action against individual States members.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said:

‘Following receipt of two letters of complaint about comments allegedly made by a States member relating to Deputy Leadbeater’s personal circumstances, the Policy & Resources Committee agreed, as requested by the two organisations, to look into the matter.

While such attitudes – if correctly reported – are entirely inconsistent with the States of Guernsey’s shared aspirations and values, the Policy & Resources Committee has no mandated powers to take action against States members whose actions may not have been in accordance with those values.

Notwithstanding this, we looked into the allegations as promised. Regrettably it has not proved possible to establish with certainty exactly what took place. Consequently, the Committee is unable to pursue the matter further, other than to place on record its disappointment at the alleged comments.

I have informed the two organisations in writing, and confirmed that should any party wish to pursue this matter further, they could do so either via a Code of Conduct complaint or by approaching the States Assembly & Constitution Committee, which has responsibility for advising the States and developing and implementing policies in respect of matters concerning the propriety and conduct of States members.

I would like to take this opportunity to reassure all in our community that, despite the recently reported comments, diversity and diversity awareness are taken seriously by the States of Guernsey.’