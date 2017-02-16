P&R Vice President Steps Back Temporarily

One of Guernsey’s most senior politicians is stepping back from his duties, as a complaint investigation gets underway.

It’s alleged Deputy Lyndon Trott – and his colleagues Deputies Mary Lowe and Paul Le Pelley – made comments surrounding Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s personal circumstances, and his ability to serve on the Education, Sport & Culture Committee. The comments were said to centre around Deputy Leadbeater’s son, who has special needs. Deputies Trott and Lowe both say they were asked for, and offered, political advice. The President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Le Pelley, says he acted only to appoint the most suitable person for his committee.

The Code of Conduct panel will have to investigate the claims now two formal complaints have been made. That will take some time and so Deputy Trott has said he will step back from his role as Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee while the investigation is carried out. He says it would be inappropriate for him to carry on with his committee role at this time.

Deputy Trott says the decision to step back from P&R while the investigation is underway is his own. He also called

for the two complainants to step back from their own roles on P&R linked committees.

In his statement released yesterday, Deputy Trott says their integrity has also been called into question.

‘If I am found by the code panel, in any way, to have behaved without integrity then I will step down from the Policy & Resources Committee with immediate effect. In the interim I will, at my own instigation, play no part in the business of P&R and will accordingly accept no compensation. However, those who have made these baseless accusations about me, and which they have not asked me about, are also members of Policy & Resources Committee-sponsored bodies such as the Children’s Executive, the Social Policy Partnership Forum and the Third Sector Development Group. I expect them to resign from their roles on those bodies if their integrity is shown to have been compromised by making these accusations about me in this way.

There will be many that will now wish a full public inquiry into this matter and such requests will not be without merit. Should such an inquiry materialise, I look forward to participating in a full and proper manner.’