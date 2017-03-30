Pre-School Funding Trial Will Continue

The current pre-school funding trial will be extended another academic year. The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture says it is an affordable initiative and will continue from September 2017 to July 2018.

During the year before they start school, parents of 3-4 year olds have been entitled to 15 hours of free pre-school education a week. Beyond this, providers can charge their usual rate per hour.

Most pre-school education providers in the island signed up to the initiative, which started in January.

Committee President, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, released this statement:

‘The Committee has been carefully considering whether or not to make any changes to the pre-school funding scheme at the end of the current trial. We have made no secret of the fact that we were considering the introduction of a top-up scheme allowing providers to charge parents fees on top of any funding provided by the States.’

‘However, we feel that we must allow the current scheme sufficient time to run to allow us to gather data and evidence of the impact of the entitlement on children, their parents and the providers who have signed up to be part of the scheme.’

‘The Committee, by a majority, want to continue the current scheme for another academic year. Our staff will also continue to provide access to training and continuous professional development opportunities for all those working in the Early Years sector as well as supporting providers through the implementation of the Early Years Quality Standards Framework. We are also looking at ways that we can provide pre-schools with business advice and guidance if they need it.’

‘We hope that the majority of private providers will continue to be part of the scheme from September. We know that a quality pre-school experience is key to ensuring that our children are ready to start school with the foundations they need to start learning successfully. We just feel that we need more time to collate the evidence required to measure the impact of this entitlement which is why we are extending the current funding scheme until July 2018.’