Pregnant Woman In Road Accident

A pregnant woman is recovering after being involved in a road accident.

She was walking on the cobbled section at the bottom of Lefebvre Street on Friday lunchtime, when a white van is alleged to have hit her and the buggy she was pushing.

Any witnesses should contact Guernsey Police, if they have any information which might help with officers’ enquiries.

They can call the station on 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, a teenage driver was taken to hospital after hitting a wall and other cars on Vale Avenue, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

The 19 year old man was treated for head and neck injuries.