Preparation For Races Continues

If you’ve been near L’ancresse Common this week, you may have noticed work is already starting ahead of the May Day horse races.

They are taking place on Monday 1st May with the organisers already getting ready to put the fences up.

President of the Guernsey Race Club, Trevor Gallienne, says it takes lot of work to put the races on:

“The organising starts immediately after the previous meeting has finished.

There has been some physical activity already too, we’ve actually started putting some of the rail in position and that carries on this weekend.

It’s not just the physical preparations, there is a lot that goes on in the background. This year, one of the hardest things has been trying to find sponsors for the event.”

