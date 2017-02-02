Preparations For Stormy Conditions

We’re being warned to take care as the Bailiwick awaits strong winds and stormy conditions.

Boatowners are being urged to check their vessels as gale force winds are heading our way.

The Harbour Master, Chad Murray, says high spring tides today and tomorrow, along with strong winds, may cause some problems.

He’s warning us the responsibility to keep boats safe rests firmly with the owner:

“In view of the current weather forecast for today and tomorrow coupled with the relatively high spring tides, we are asking all owners to check their vessels to ensure they are appropriately moored and that other items such as canopies and dinghies are also secure. Guernsey Harbours staff will also be patrolling the marinas and will assist where possible but the responsibility rests firmly with the owner.

The winds are expected to reach strong force 6 or near gale 7 from the south or south east which leaves the harbour areas particular exposed. Also, from a Guernsey Coastguard perspective, we urge the public to exercise caution if near the coast during these potentially hazardous conditions and to call Coastguard on 999 if they experience any difficulties.”

Anyone wanting advice or more information should contact Guernsey Harbours.

⚠️ GALE WARNING ⚠️ Boat owners check your vessels! Winds expected to reach strong F6 or near gale 7 from S or SE: https://t.co/qnLSs8ldmkpic.twitter.com/wakssZJ4eo — Guernsey Harbours (@gsyharbours) February 2, 2017

Sailings on the Condor Liberation and the Commodore Clipper are also affected.

The ferry operator’s cancelled tomorrow’s sailings and amended Saturday’s schedule, whilst the Clipper’s services remain under review.

Anyone wanting more information should check Condor’s website.

Meanwhile, Aurigny is offering customers booked on flights tomorrow the chance to re-book free of charge ahead of the forecast storm force winds.

The states-owned airline is still planning to operate as normal at this stage. However, due to the severe forecast for Friday 3 February, Aurigny is looking to give passengers the opportunity to change their travel plans.

Staff say they’ll do their best to allow passengers to move to alternative flights on Thursday evening or Friday morning, or alternatively move to Saturday or Sunday. To change to other future dates there may be a fare difference, but change fees will be waived.

CEO Mark Darby said this is part of the airline’s new approach to look ahead and attempt to anticipate any potential disruption, rather than simply react to it on the day.

“We really hope there is no major disruption tomorrow. However, having looked at the forecast, we felt it was important to act now, and offer customers the choice.”

To rebook call 01481 822886 (lines may be busy), or you can make the change online at www.aurigny.com and email customerservices@aurigny.com for a refund of the fees.

For Guernsey passengers you may call in person at the ticket desk to make any changes.