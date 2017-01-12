President Calls For Education Debate To ‘Move On’

Deputy Paul Le Pelley has described the numerous challenges against his Committee as ‘boils that need lancing’.

The President of Education, Sport and Culture told Island FM he was relieved to win yesterday’s Vote of No Confidence and says his Committee will continue working on plans for all ability secondary education.

He says it was right the Motion was taken to the States just like it was right to debate selection again:

“We needed to lance the first issue which was selection at 11 – and this one also needed to be lanced too. Hopefully this is the end of a lot of tension.

Those who wanted to listen to the debate have heard, but really I think the majority of people want to move on and get the system sorted once and for all.”

A fifth committee member will be elected to Education, Sport and Culture when the States meeting resumes at 9.30am.

You can hear more of our interview with Deputy Paul Le Pelley below: