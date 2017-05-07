Priaulx League Title Thriller

Rovers have won the FNB Priaulx league title for the first time in the club’s history.

In a thrilling final at North ysterday afternoon, both sides were vying to win the trophy. After 83 games the season decider was a crucial match. If either side had won the game they would have won the title, but if the game had ended in a draw, North would have won overall on points.

In the end it was 3-4 with the visitors, Rovers, winning the game and the season.

Tyler McKane, Sam Wright and Dale Webb scored for Rovers with a second goal from Webb in the 90th minutes securing the victory.