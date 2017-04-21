Priaulxs Pay Tribute To Injured Driver

Andy and Sebastian Priaulx have joined the motor-racing world in paying tribute to a seriously injured Formula 4 driver.

The Guernseymen have both used social media to pledge their support to 17 year old Billy Monger, who had more surgery last night.

Wishing my team mate @BillyMonger the best recovery. 🙏 — Sebastian Priaulx (@SebPriaulx) April 17, 2017

Stars including former Guernsey resident Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton have helped the fundraisers’ recovery fund pass more than £500,000.

Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donnington and… https://t.co/ljuNg4bydM — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) April 19, 2017

As he continues his recovery, Billy’s said he wants to get back behind the wheel as soon as he can, despite having to have both of his legs amputated.

Steven Hunter is the Principal of his team, JHR Developments:

“He’s already had his hands up pretending to use the steering wheel and he’s trying to work out how he can use a hand clutch. Bill’s a racing driver – it is what he’s always dreamed to do so I’m sure he’ll carry in whatever way he can.”

His story has been described by many as heroic and inspirational, with tributes flooding in across social media.

Billy has also been receiving advice and support from a former soldier, who is now a racing driver himself.

David Birrell became an amputee when he was involved in an incident whilst serving in Afghanistan. He’s since managed to race, defying the odds of many who thought that was not possible.

David is hoping to inspire 17 year old Billy to do the same:

“I know when I first got injured and I was lying in a hospital bed, it was quite difficult – you feel like you can’t go on. Life is not over, there is life at the end of the tunnel.

To start with it seemed like the light was very far away, but now I know it is getting closer.”

The organisers have given this heartwarming message on the page:

“Having always been a fighter Billy has already overcome big hurdles in his career – struggling for budget Billy has fought his way into top flight Motorsport, however, we now need your kindness and support to help give Billy and his family the best chance to fight these injuries that will affect Billy’s life so massively.



We are in the process of establishing a Trust to receive, hold, manage and expend funds for Billy’s benefit. In the meantime you can help start the process by donating online. Donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life.”