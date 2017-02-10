‘A Price Shouldn’t Be Put On Safety’

With confusion over changes to the UK’s laws regarding children’s car seats, Guernsey Police says a price shouldn’t be put on safety.

Sergeant Tom Marshall from the Roads Policing Unit says the best advice he can offer is to use high backed car seats for all children until age twelve, and that children should always sit in a rear car seat where possible.

The laws aren’t changing in Guernsey but he says parents need to look at the safest option for their child.

‘The advice we’ve been giving for the last couple of years is that you’re far better to go for the full high backed car seat, rather than just a booster seat. The problem with a boost seat is that it offers no protection to the side or the head or the neck at all’.

He says we need to follow the laws wherever we are driving too.

‘We’re all aware of the regulations now when you have to go to France, that you have to have a breathalyser and a warning triangle. It’s no different when people come to Guernsey, we expect the to follow the laws of the land’.