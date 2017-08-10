Prison Opens Female Accommodation

Guernsey Prison has officially opened its brand new accommodation for women.

Until now female prisoners have had to be housed alongside men, in a separate wing, but now a purpose built facility’s on site.

In 2009 Her Majesty’s Inspector of Prisons (HMIP) recommended that the Home Department provide

alternative accommodation for female prisoners in a separate establishment to recognise their different

needs.

Provision of such a separate facility was not considered economically viable at that time.

Despite this, Guernsey Prison say they did make many improvements, which were recognised in a subsequent HMIP inspection in 2014, but the inspectorate were still very clear that they wished to see women accommodated separately from men.

However, since then the work’s been taking place and now the accommodation is ready.

Operational Governor, Tracey Mahy, says it’s a great addition which will help all there in a number of ways: