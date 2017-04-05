Prison Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are being encouraged to come forward, to help with an important project.

Guernsey’s Committee for Home Affairs is looking for people who want to make a difference in the lives of the island’s prisoners.

The Independent Monitoring Panel, or IMP, is unpaid and looks at day-to- day life within the prison via regular, unannounced visits.

Their work encompasses a wide range of areas, from accommodation and prisoner treatment to healthcare, education and preparation for release. By monitoring and reporting back, the panel makes sure that prisoners are treated fairly and justly and that they are given access to a range of training and education that will prepare them for release.

As their search for more members continues, the media were given exclusive access behind the scenes at Guernsey Prison, to meet the panel members and prisoners and staff they support.

Matthew Leach has this special report:

The Chair of the Independent Monitoring Panel, Wendy Meade, says they’re there to listen to any concerns and help day-to-day life run smoothly:

“It’s a really rewarding role, and we would encourage people from all backgrounds to consider getting involved. A diverse pool of volunteers enables us to tailor our response to each request we get – utilising the skills and experience that we have in the most effective way possible. Someone who has good IT and report writing skills is just as important as the good listener who is able to see both sides and act as an independent mediator when needed.”

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the Committee for Home Affairs’ Executive Officer, Matt Loaring, on 717352.