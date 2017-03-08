Progress Being Made on Inclusion Strategies

Same sex marriage will be legal in Guernsey from the end of April, 2017.

It was going to be introduced in May but the Committee for Employment and Social Security has got the paperwork ready sooner than planned so it will be ready for the States to debate it again on the 26th April. On that occasion the legislation will need to be approved and then the law will be in place.

The President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, Deputy Michelle Le Clerq, says everything is ready for the law to be approved then.

While giving an update to the States on her Committee’s work so far during this term of government, Deputy Le Clerq also says her Committee is making progress on Guernsey’s Disability and Inclusion Strategy.

She says they have agreed a number of priorities and staff have been allocated to focus on different work streams. Deputy Le Clerq says we will see evidence of the progress by the end of the year when the Strategy goes back to the States again for further approval.