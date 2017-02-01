Prolific Sex Offender Lived In Guernsey

A retired school teacher who used to live in Guernsey is due to be sentenced at London’s Old Bailey after admitting 45 sex offences against children over a 25 year period.

Mark Frost – who used to be known as Andrew Tracey – has pleaded guilty to those charges in a court appearance this morning.

Guernsey Police have confirmed he lived in the island between 1967 and 1972, and also between 1998 and 2002. As well as working as a teacher, Frost has been heavily involved in the Scout movement during his life, including during his time spent in Guernsey during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Although none of the victims at the centre of this court case are from Guernsey, investigating officers haven’t ruled out the possibility there will be other victims who haven’t yet come forward.

Frost – 2016

Guernsey Police Chief Inspector Antonia Read said:

‘Earlier today at the Old Bailey in London, a former Guernsey resident pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children over a period of at least 25 years. Mark Frost, 70, formerly known as Andrew Tracey, admitted 45 offences including rape, sexual assault, causing or inciting sexual activity with a child under 13 and making indecent images of children. His victims, all boys aged between 10 and 15, were from the UK and Thailand. Frost was arrested in Spain in March 2016 following an investigation led by the National Crime Agency. Frost has links to the island, having lived here between 1967-1972 and then again between 1998-2002. He was involved with local Scouts during his first stay in Guernsey’.

No allegations were made against Frost during his time living in the island, but he was referred to Guernsey Police in 2002 as a result of Operation Ore. That was a nationwide investigation led by the UK’s then-National Crime Squad which resulted in more than 2,500 individuals being identified for allegedly purchasing indecent images of children. Guernsey Police say officers immediately began an investigation into Frost after that referral, but he fled the island before any action could be taken. He has not returned since.

Frost was arrested in Spain last year, and since then Guernsey Police have been working with colleagues at the NCA, and there is ‘a collective belief that there are potentially other victims who may have never come forward‘. As a result the NCA has launched an appeal throughout the British Isles to encourage anyone who may have been sexually abused by Frost to come forward.

Frost never taught in Guernsey but officers are not ruling out the possibility there may be local victims. Chief Inspector Read says:

‘I would like to take this opportunity to reassure any member of the community who believes they were abused by Frost that they can get in touch to receive support’.

Any local victims are encouraged to contact either:

Guernsey Police directly by calling 725111

OR

The dedicated NSPCC helpline that has been set up on 0800 328 0904.

This helpline is managed by trained NSPCC staff who are skilled in talking to and responding to victims of non-recent sexual abuse and is a pathway for victims to access support and safeguarding services.