Promising First Year For Locate Guernsey

Hundreds of thousands of pounds has been brought into the island during Locate Guernsey’s first year.

The States-funded project published results for its first year in a presentation at St James earlier.

Working with a budget of £400,000 and a team of four, Locate Guernsey has returned an annualised financial benefit to the exchequer of more than £670,000.

The team attended around 400 stakeholder meetings, 50 events and handled 140 enquiries. They also facilitated 21 relocations and created 36 local jobs.

Locate Guernsey’s Head, Richard Le Tocq, says the benefits of a year’s work are already making a difference:

“While we will never be complacent, it is rewarding that we have made significant progress with limited resources. We have been very pleased with the level of support that has been demonstrated by the Guernsey community.

The biggest challenge is getting Guernsey on the radar and helping people to understand how straightforward it is to relocate here. We’ve had some very encouraging feedback from those who have made the move to the island.

Typically and understandably, there can be a long lead time from initial inquiry to eventual relocation. A number of our leads from last year are part of our ongoing work in progress and will come to fruition further down the line.

The ripple effect of the relocations in 2016 extends much wider than the obvious benefits and will continue to do so as new ventures become established and mature.”

Locate Guernsey is funded by money from the Policy and Resources Committee.

It also reports to the Economic Development Committee, whose President, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said:

“The Locate Guernsey team have got off to a positive start with their first year results, demonstrating that it’s essential to have a central point of inquiry for people looking to relocate. I’m optimistic that we will see this trend continue with more enquiries converted to relocations in 2017 and beyond.”

Martyn Dorey, President of the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce, said:

“It is extremely good news that Locate Guernsey has got off to such a strong start. It has quickly become an important part of Guernsey’s efforts to encourage entrepreneurialism and investment which is already helping to strengthen and diversify the island’s economy.

The proof is in the pudding that investing in growth pays dividends. We have got to have a long-term outlook and invest in the local economy. Business is not going to find its own way to Guernsey and these people that have relocated are not just bringing jobs but cultural benefits as well.”