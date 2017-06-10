Proposals To Change Icart States Land

States owned land at Icart could be returned to a dry grassland habitat. Planning permission is needed but it could be used for seasonal grazing in the future.

The following proposals have been released:

Seasonal grazing with the aim of improving the biodiversity value of the land to restore it to a dry grassland habitat.

A new public footpath at the northern end of the field to replace a privately owned track previously used by the public.

It has received support from the Guernsey Biological Records Centre and La Societe Guernesiase who are happy for the area to return to dry grassland. The Vice-President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, Deputy Mark Dorey, has released this statement:

‘Dry grassland is a locally rare habitat and one which supports a wide range of plants, insects and birds. As such the Committee is currently considering the proposals and is keen to hear from residents and other members of the public. We held a meeting this week with nearby residents, parish constables and south east deputies, to explain the plans and answer any questions.

‘Following concerns raised late last year that the area was going to be cleared of trees, I can confirm there is no intention to fell healthy trees but it will likely be necessary to clear some of the existing dead wood and damaged pines to ensure we reduce any risk to livestock sheltering under them, or to people handling the stock in that area.’

If you have any concerns or questions about the proposals you can email ACLMS@gov.gg.