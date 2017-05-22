Proposals For Island Wide Voting Released

The official proposals for Island Wide Voting have been published. As previously reported it includes five different scenarios including creating one, two, four or seven electoral districts in Guernsey.

Our deputies will be given an option of just giving us one referendum option as well – which could see us asked if we want island wide voting, with all 38 deputies elected every four years.

You can see the following options below:

Option A

• 1 island-wide electoral district

• Each voter would have 38 votes at each election

• Each Deputy would serve for 4 years

• An election would be held every 4 years for all Deputies at once

Option B

• 7 electoral districts

• Each voter would have 5 or 6 votes at each election

• Each Deputy would serve for 4 years

• An election would be held every 4 years for all Deputies at once

Option C

• 2 electoral districts

• Each voter would have 9 or 10 votes at each election

• Each Deputy would serve for 4 years

• An election would be held every 2 years for half of Deputies each time

Option D

• 4 electoral districts

• Each voter would have between 9 and 11 votes at each election

• Each Deputy would serve for 4 years

• An election would be held every 4 years for all Deputies at once

Option E

• 1 island-wide electoral district

• Each voter would have 12 or 13 votes at each election

• Each Deputy would serve for 6 years

• An election would be held every 2 years for a third of Deputies each time

The full proposals will be debated in the States next month – you can read the full release here.