Providence Investigation ‘Complex & Protracted’

Guernsey Police are continuing its investigation into the collapse of the Providence investment fund. The Providence firms were placed into administration last year.

The GFSC says the Administration Managers of the firms started an immediate and urgent review of its closure last year, following the resignation of all of the companies directors.

We’re being told the investigation from the authorities side is incredibly complex and involves enquiries in many jurisdictions across the globe. Details of what exactly happened and why are few and far between at the moment.

Guernsey Police have released a statement saying the work will continue to be protracted and time-consuming, however, officers are working as diligently as possible to complete it rapidly.

They won’t provide any further details at this stage.