Public Apology Demanded

Deputy Lyndon Trott is demanding a public apology now his name has been cleared.

The heads of the Guernsey Disability Alliance and Guernsey Community Foundation lodged Code of Conduct complaints against him and Deputies Mary Lowe and Paul Le Pelley, which have all been dismissed.

Deputy Trott says he knew his name would be cleared as the complaints were totally unfounded.

In his full statement Deputy Trott says ‘m y exasperation at how Mr (Wayne) Bulpitt and Mr (Robin) Le Prevost have handled this has not subsided since the complaints came to light. I remain of the view that two individuals who hold such important roles in our community, heading up two organisations that understandably carry significant influence as a result of the excellent work they undertake, should have made at least some attempt to get their facts straight before implicating me in this. They took a scattergun approach to the complaint and that is not acceptable when reputations are at stake. I believe they owe me an apology and I hope, having had time to reflect on how they handled this, they will offer it in full.”

Speaking to Island FM Deputy Trott says the complaints against him were pathetic and he thinks it raises serious questions about the people behind the complaints.

The Guernsey Community Foundation says it is waiting for the details of the Code of Conduct Panel’s decision before it makes any comment – we’ve not had a response from the Disability Alliance yet.

Deputy Trott had stood back from his role as Vice President of the States of Guernseys Committee for Policy and Resources while the Code of Conduct Panel investigated the complaints against him. He resumed his role yesterday afternoon after hearing he had been cleared.