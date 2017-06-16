Public Discuss Island Wide Voting

“A line needs to be drawn in the sand.”

That’s the over-riding sentiment from last night’s public meeting on a possible Island Wide Voting referendum.

A number of people gathered at Les Cotils, to hear from the main politician behind the proposals – and to share any concerns they might have.

Our reporter Matthew Leach was live tweeting throughout the event:

SACC will ask States for resolution binding them to referendum outcome ONLY if there is 40% or higher voter turnout @islandfm — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) June 15, 2017

The States Assembly & Constitution Committee President, Deputy Matt Fallaize, shared five options for a new system in Guernsey:

5 options on ballot paper – Referendum option A: @islandfm pic.twitter.com/P6fbvq9zHO — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) June 15, 2017

5 options on ballot paper – Referendum option B: @islandfm pic.twitter.com/G2w5YuLjkw — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) June 15, 2017

5 options on ballot paper – Referendum option C: @islandfm pic.twitter.com/h6A9fcYgNR — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) June 15, 2017

5 options on ballot paper – Referendum option D: @islandfm pic.twitter.com/2U7EuYFeuQ — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) June 15, 2017

5 options on ballot paper – Referendum option E: @islandfm pic.twitter.com/nUKII6naCu — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) June 15, 2017

Deputy Fallaize is hoping for a definitive decision on whether a referendum will be held, when the States meets next week:

“We want to provide some kind of closure to this debate, through the referendum. We want to get to an electoral system which most people in Guernsey are at least comfortable with.

We feel that our proposals are the only way of doing that – and we hope that the States will support us.

What we’ve tried to do is give people five options that are materially different – to give the public the maximum possible choice.”

