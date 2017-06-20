Public Help Wanted In Identifying Vandals

The public is being asked to help identify a group of young people who vandalised the CCTV cameras at the Saumarez Park play area.

In images released by the Saumarez Park Playground Appeal, they can be seen on the play equipment which was funded by charitable donations. They were caught on CCTV climbing the bird cage and ripping out cables.

The chair of the Saumarez Park Playground Appeal says a number of promising leads have already been passed along to Guernsey Police. The incident itself happened seven weeks ago.

Chair, Zef Eissenberg, says it has been a waste of people’s time and money, and especially frustrating as the project has been hailed as such a community success story.

‘You’re always going to get the mindless teenagers who think it’s fun to destroy the community work and effort that we all put in. What they didn’t realise was that the CCTV system is directly connected to a remote recording set-up.’

‘The frustrating thing is that it uses up valuable funds for the playground equipment. This is what frustrates us, all of us have put a lot of time and effort in to making this park fantastic. We can all see phase 2 starting now and no-one wants to waste money.’

A spokesman for Guernsey Police says:

‘It has been reported to police, who are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 725111 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111‘.