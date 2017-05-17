Public Sector Redundancies Likely

Deputy Gavin St Pier has again warned redundancies are likely within Guernsey’s public sector.

The President of Policy and Resources gave the States an update on public sector reforms today saying savings are being made but long term cut backs must be enforced elsewhere.

He says that is likely to come from staff cutbacks through natural wastage and redundancies if necessary.

Deputy St Pier says the States are looking at HR policies to see what can be done.

The part of his statement which refers to public sector reforms is below:

‘Public service reform is no longer something that is in the future. It is happening in the present. There are now numerous examples across the States of thinking differently about how services should and do meet the needs of our communities. Reform is about improving outcomes – making it easier for islanders to access and deal with public services.

There are also exciting pieces of work underway to plan for the future through redesign of the whole system. The Committee forHealth & Social Care is leading the redesign of health and social care services for the future; officers from social security contributions and income tax services, have been working closely together to design a new, integrated collection service – something that has been talked about conceptually for years and now, we are finally making it happen; and work continues to explore opportunities for greater interoperability, between blue light services through the HOST – or Home Operational Service Transformation programme.

The first phase – and I emphasise it is just the first phase – of our office rationalisation is now well underway, with dozens of people already having moved out of Sir Charles Frossard House to enable the building works to start. The social housing team moved to Edward T Wheadon House last week, and by the end of September, we will have vacated the education offices in Grange Road and the income tax office in Cornet Street – releasing immediate savings on running costs. Further property rationalisation can and will follow.

This is happening with a huge amount of effort and commitment from staff, who have worked hard over the last few months to make these moves possible. I would like to thank those teams that have or will be moved, for their positive approach to the changes – and for their patience and tolerance during the disruption and inconvenience that inevitably occurs during such moves.

We have also started to work differently through changing the way services are delivered. The Policy & Resources Committee has approved funding for a small number of pilot projects which have been designed to rapidly review and re-design services from a user’s perspective.

The first two of these pilot projects, in the income tax office and the Hub, have now been completed. Both took under eight weeks from start to finish – and have demonstrated significant opportunities to improve the customer’s experience, whilst also reducing the cost of operating services. This is demonstrating that it is possible to maintain or improve service standards, while reducing operating costs, by automating more of our internal processes. These are not notional savings, based on percentages achieved in similar services in the UK or elsewhere and ‘guesstimated’ for Guernsey. These are real, quantified improvements – and savings that are within our gift to deliver, without the need for significant investment.

Following these initial pilots, I’m pleased to report that a number of service areas have expressed an interest in this approach, and further opportunities for this type of re-design are now being explored.

It’s important to recognise the implications for staff of the changes I’m talking about. When cost savings are made through changing our services, a significant proportion are likely to come from reducing our pay costs. In some cases, particularly where services have been digitised, these savings will come from the need for fewer staff in those areas which have been the subject of change and improvement. Fortunately, the public service is well placed to deal with this given the age profile of staff – and the number of retirements likely in the next five years – as well as natural turnover. However, it would be naïve to think that all of this change can be simply managed through ‘natural wastage’. The public service is going to need to be ready to deal with the displacement of staff.

And to facilitate this, we are looking at HR policies and procedures as well as HR capacity and skills to manage this; for example, there is a need for an organisational approach to re-deployment – rather than just looking within a particular area; there is a need to work closely with the private sector to understand where skills can be transferred; and a need for a programme of re-skilling.

Managing vacancies and optimising redeployment must always be the top priority, as it must be understood, redundancy comes at a significant cost – both financial to the taxpayer and personal to the individual concerned. Therefore, it is only once all other options are exhausted, that consideration will be given to a programme of redundancies, as a last resort.

The public service – both its civil service and political leadership – are serious about thinking differently, working differently and improving our public services – resulting in saving money and improving value for taxpayers. I urge Members of the States to continue their own, strong leadership and support for this work.’