Public Urged To Help Police Vandalism Investigations

The last few weeks has seen unusually high levels of vandalism in Guernsey.

We’re being asked to report anything suspicious, after a number of cars in Guernsey have been scratched, smashed and set on fire.

Guernsey Police’s Crime Reduction Advisor, Andy Goodall, says we need to work together to tackle any issues:

He is particularly urging us to always lock our cars and hide valuables:

“Guernsey’s crime rate has become thankfully very low – but I think we’ve all become complacent, saying ‘it doesn’t happen here’. We do need people to be vigilant, even if some crimes can’t always be prevented by locking your car doors and protecting your valuables.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.