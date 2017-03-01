Public Urged To Look Out For Stolen Items

We’re being asked to keep an eye out for people selling stolen items online. It’s thought a number of electronic goods taken during the Halfway Dental Practice burglary could be sold on.

Specifically, we should keep on the look out for an ‘as-new’ silver iPad Mini or an HP desktop computer. Repair shops and computer businesses could come into contact with these items.

The two 32GB iPad minis were both kept in navy blue synthetic leather cases.

The break-in took place last Wednesday night, between 6pm and 7am the following morning. Guernsey Police are also asking for anyone who thinks they may have seen something suspicious to get in contact.

Patients who frequent the practice are being reassured that no personal data was kept on the devices stolen and it has been ruled out of the Police’s enquiries. As the investigation continues, Guernsey Police will be closely monitoring social media buying sites.

Crime Prevention Officer, Andy Goodall, says sellers can land innocent people in trouble.

If you think you can help the investigation in any way you can call DC 155 Thomas Lowe on 725111 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.