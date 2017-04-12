Pulias Vinery Plans Rejected

An application to change the use of Pulias Vinery has been thrown out.

The decision followed a lengthy Open Planning Meeting at Beau Sejour.

Prior to the event, planners had recommended the proposals be rejected in their outlining report – and those feelings were echoed by the public and the deputies tasked with making a decision.

The Development & Planning Authority’s decision came down to the negative impact it was likely to have on the aesthetic of the area. The vote was three votes against and one vote for a deferral.

Deputy Neil Inder was one of the registered speakers opposed to the plans. He was pleased with the final outcome:

“It was absolutely the right decision – it was always the wrong site in the wrong place. I’d have agreed with it if it was somewhere else, but the land is in an exposed area on the North Coast.

It was just wrong-headed from the beginning. It should have never been put forward by the States’ Property Services, it was all wrong from the beginning.”

